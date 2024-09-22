A building on Beresteiskyi Avenue destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on September 2, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the end of the more than two-and-a half-year war with Russia depends on the “resolve” of Kyiv’s Western allies in providing needed weaponry and permission to use it.

Zelenskyy, speaking in his nightly video address, thanked his military for a new strike on an arsenal in Russia, though he did not identify the location.

He also said his meetings next week in the United States were “crucial” to ensuring Ukraine had the defence capabilities it needed.

“If we could direct all our precision towards defending our state, if there were enough missiles and permissions that partners could provide for this, the overall situation in the war would be better for our security”.

“The answer to the question, ‘When will the war end?’, is actually in when our partners’ resolve will not lag behind what we can do for our defence, our independence, our victory.”