Donald Trump urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to “stop shooting” in Ukraine and sign a peace deal.

Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome.

Trump suggested Zelensky might be ready to give up Crimea as part of a peace agreement.

US President Donald Trump says he wants Russia’s Vladimir Putin to “stop shooting” in Ukraine and sign a peace deal, a day after meeting Ukraine’s President at the Vatican. .

Trump, who boasted before his inauguration that he could halt Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a day, has launched a diplomatic offensive since taking office to stop the fighting.

Those efforts have so far failed.

“Well, I want him to stop shooting, sit down, and sign a deal,” Trump said in response to a question on what he wanted from Putin.