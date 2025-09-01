Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ukraine says Russia linked to politician’s killing

AFP
3 mins to read

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detain a suspect in the shooting of former speaker of parliament Andriy Parubiy at an undisclosed location. Photo / Handout, National Police of Ukraine, AFP

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detain a suspect in the shooting of former speaker of parliament Andriy Parubiy at an undisclosed location. Photo / Handout, National Police of Ukraine, AFP

Kyiv says Russia is linked to the weekend assassination of a pro-Western Ukrainian politician, after the arrest of a suspect alleged to have carried out the shooting dressed as a courier.

Andriy Parubiy, a 54-year-old MP, who was a former speaker of Parliament and leading figure in Ukraine’s pro-European protest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save