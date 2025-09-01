Ukrainian law enforcement officers detain a suspect in the shooting of former speaker of parliament Andriy Parubiy at an undisclosed location. Photo / Handout, National Police of Ukraine, AFP

Kyiv says Russia is linked to the weekend assassination of a pro-Western Ukrainian politician, after the arrest of a suspect alleged to have carried out the shooting dressed as a courier.

Andriy Parubiy, a 54-year-old MP, who was a former speaker of Parliament and leading figure in Ukraine’s pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014, was shot dead on Saturday in the western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland.

Police said the suspect, whose arrest was announced early on Monday, shot Parubiy eight times in broad daylight before fleeing the scene.

The alleged shooter was a 52-year-old man whose hometown was Lviv and who lived from doing “odd jobs”, said the deputy head of Ukraine’s police force, Andriy Niebytov.

“We know that this crime was not accidental. There is a Russian trace in it,” said national police chief Ivan Vygivsky in a social media post.