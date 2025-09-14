Ukrainian soldiers prepare OTO Melara 105mm artillery in the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Ukraine says it needs at least US$120 billion ($201.5b) next year to fight Russia’s invasion – and would need a similar amount to maintain its military, even if the war ended.

Ukraine spends around a third of its entire economic output on defence and relies on tens of billions of dollars of financial assistance from its Western allies to keep its economy afloat.

Defence Minister Denys Shmygal told a conference in Kyiv his country risked losing more land to Russia if it continued to be outspent on the battlefield.

“I should say that if the war will continue, we will need a minimum of $120 billion for the next year,” Shmygal said.

Even if the war ended, Ukraine would need a similar amount just to keep its army in good form, “in case of secondary aggression from the Russian side”, he added.