Ukraine says at least 20 killed in Russian strikes

AFP
2 mins to read

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 59th brigade mobile air defence unit monitors the sky during a Russian air attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region on July 19. Russian attacks using deadly Geran drones, based on Iranian technology, have increased massively since May, with hundreds of drones launched daily, killing civilians. Photo / AFP

At least 20 people were killed and more than 40 wounded in overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine, regional officials said today.

Russia carried out eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, hitting a prison, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the military administration.

“Sixteen people were killed, 35 were wounded,”

