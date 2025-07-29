A Ukrainian serviceman of the 59th brigade mobile air defence unit monitors the sky during a Russian air attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region on July 19. Russian attacks using deadly Geran drones, based on Iranian technology, have increased massively since May, with hundreds of drones launched daily, killing civilians. Photo / AFP

Ukraine says at least 20 killed in Russian strikes

At least 20 people were killed and more than 40 wounded in overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine, regional officials said today.

Russia carried out eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, hitting a prison, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the military administration.

“Sixteen people were killed, 35 were wounded,” he said on Telegram, adding that the premises were destroyed and that nearby houses were damaged.

People were also killed and more wounded in attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional government officials.

A missile strike on the city of Kamyanske killed two people, wounded five and damaged a hospital, Sergiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said on Telegram.