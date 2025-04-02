Russia’s Sergei Lavrov said complaints were given to US officials, including Mike Waltz and Marco Rubio.
Both Ukraine and Russia complained to the United States about striking each other’s energy sites on Tuesday, with Kyiv calling on Washington to strengthen sanctions on Moscow for “violating” agreements made in Saudi Arabia.
Each side has accused the other of breaking a supposed deal to stop firing on energy sites, though a formal agreement has not been put in place and what commitments each side has undertaken remain unclear.
Following separate meetings with US officials, the White House said both Ukraine and Russia had “agreed to develop measures for implementing” an “agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine”.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his defence minister, Rustem Umerov, was in touch with US officials.
“We have passed on all the necessary information about Russian violations in the energy sector,” Zelenskyy said in his daily evening address.
He earlier called on Washington to strengthen sanctions on Russia as a response.
“I believe we have come to the point of increasing the sanctions impact, because I believe that the Russians are violating what they have promised America. At least what America has told us, and publicly,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv.
“And we very much hope that President Trump has all these appropriate tools to increase the sanctions pressure on the Russian side.”
Sybiga also said Kyiv and Washington were holding fresh talks on a minerals agreement that would give the United States access to Ukrainian natural resources in return for more support.
The two countries had planned to sign a deal in February on extracting Ukraine’s strategically important minerals, until a spectacular televised White House clash between Trump and Zelenskyy derailed the agreement.
Trump on Sunday warned Zelenskyy he would have “big problems” if Kyiv rejected the latest US proposal, details of which have not been published by either side.