Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Ukraine pursues a weapons build-up more potent than any security guarantee

By Constant Méheut
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Ukraine is pursuing a multibillion-dollar arms build-up that would be funded by Europe, seeing it as the best chance of ensuring the country's long-term survival as American assistance dries up and Western security guarantees remain uncertain. Photo / Tyler Hicks, The New York Times

Ukraine is pursuing a multibillion-dollar arms build-up that would be funded by Europe, seeing it as the best chance of ensuring the country's long-term survival as American assistance dries up and Western security guarantees remain uncertain. Photo / Tyler Hicks, The New York Times

Ukraine is pursuing a multibillion-dollar arms build-up that would be funded by Europe, seeing it as the best chance of ensuring the country’s long-term survival as United States assistance dries up and Western security guarantees remain uncertain.

Ukraine wants not only to sustain its Army through the current war but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save