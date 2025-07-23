Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ukraine leader’s abrupt decision to hobble Kyiv anti-corruption authorities blindsided allies

By Aliaksandr Kudrytski and Samy Adghirni
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference on the negotiations in Istanbul, in May. Photo/ Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference on the negotiations in Istanbul, in May. Photo/ Getty Images

Analysis by Aliaksandr Kudrytski and Samy Adghirni

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s abrupt decision to hobble anti-corruption authorities in Kyiv blindsided Ukraine’s allies and may have inflicted lasting damage to its ambition to join the European Union.

The Ukrainian leader’s approval of legislation rushed through parliament over loud protests yesterday drew thousands of protesters to the streets for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save