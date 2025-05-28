An apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, was damaged after a drone strike over the weekend amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Photo / AFP

Ukraine launched one of its largest attempted drone attacks on Russia overnight, Russian authorities said on Wednesday, sending almost 300 drones across the country, including dozens towards the capital Moscow.

The attack comes after Russia pummelled Ukraine with a record drone attack over the weekend, in strikes that Kyiv said killed at least 13 people.

Moscow has escalated its air attacks in recent months even as US President Donald Trump pushes the sides to halt the fighting and as negotiators held their first direct talks in more than three years.

“Anti-aircraft defence systems destroyed and intercepted 296 Ukrainian aerial drones,” overnight, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

At least 42 were shot down over the Moscow region, which surrounds the capital, governor Andrey Vorobyov said on social media, posting photos of firefighters tackling a blaze at a wooden residential house.