Ukraine has been under attack from Russia since February 2022. Photo / Getty Images

One person has been killed and another three injured in a drone strike on the village of Vyazovoe in Russia’s Belgorod region, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov says.

Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app that the drone had attacked a bus belonging to an agricultural enterprise in the village, which is close to the border with Ukraine’s Sumy region.

Belgorod region has come under regular Ukrainian drone, artillery and ground attacks since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, 2022.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Mali’s decision to cut diplomatic ties was short-sighted and hasty, insisting there was no evidence Ukraine had played any role in fighting that killed Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries last month.

Mali announced on Sunday it was immediately severing relations after remarks by Ukraine’s military spy agency about the fighting in northern Mali late last month.