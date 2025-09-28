Advertisement
Ukraine drone attacks slash Russian oil output, sparking fuel crisis at pumps

Iona Cleave
Daily Telegraph UK·
6 mins to read

Firefighters working to extinguish a blaze at an oil depot in the Kursk region. Photo / Getty Images

At petrol stations across Russia, drivers wait in long queues. Fuel prices have rocketed, rationing has started and panic is spreading.

In the past five weeks, fuel shortages have swept from Russia’s far east to Moscow as a result of one of Ukraine’s most successful campaigns of the war –

