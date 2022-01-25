Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest on January 22, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / Getty

Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest on January 22, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / Getty

Russia's ambassador to Australia has brushed aside suggestions his nation is preparing to invade Ukraine, insisting troops on the border are simply a warning, not a threat.

Over 100,000 Russian troops are currently stationed at the Ukrainian border, with Nato members preparing their own "standby" measures.

But Putin's representative in Canberra, Dr Aleksey Pavlovsky, claims Russia has no plans to invade at all.

"We don't intend to invade at all. It's very regrettable that the situation is portrayed the other way here and by our Western partners," Pavlovsky told ABC Radio National.

Vladimir Putin has been amassing troops and supplies on the Ukrainian border for some time. Photo / Getty

"These troops are not a threat, they are a warning. A warning to Ukraine's rulers not to attempt a reckless military adventure.

"Isn't it a funny way to prepare an invasion? Just gather troops on the border and let them sit there for months … When you prepare an invasion, you just do it promptly."

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has confirmed that while Australia will not send military assistance to Ukraine, the government is considering cyber security support if Russia does not withdraw.

Asked about the potential for Australian sanctions, Pavlovsky said they wouldn't have an impact.

"Sanctions don't work when applied to Russia," he said.

"So you're saying nothing Australia could do will have any impact?," host Patricia Karvelas pressed.

Civilians, including Tatiana (L), 21, a university veterinary medicine student who is also enrolled in a military reserve program, participate in a Kyiv Territorial Defence. Photo / Getty

"I said what I said," the ambassador responded.

Pavlovsky comments came just hours after US President Joe Biden said he would consider personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin if he invades Ukraine.

"There will be enormous consequences if (Putin) were to go in and invade the entire country, or a lot less than that as well," Biden said.

"We have to make it clear that there's no reason for anyone, any member of NATO, to worry whether … Nato would come to their defence," Mr Biden said.

But despite putting close to 9,000 troops on heightened alert for possible deployment, the US President said the US currently has no plans to send troops to the region.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged European allies to have sanctions prepared if Russia does invade.

"We have a hard-hitting package of sanctions ready to go and what I think it would be fair to say is we want to see our European friends ready to deploy that package as soon as there should be any incursion at all by Russia into Ukraine," he told parliament.