A boy plays with a weapon while an instructor shows a Kalashnikov assault rifle during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv. Photo / AP

Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. Ukraine's president appealed for a cease-fire.

The exercises were originally set to end Sunday and brought a sizable contingent of Russian forces to Belarus. The presence of the Russian troops raised concern that they could be used to sweep down on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, a city of about three million people less than a three-hour drive away.

Western leaders warned that Russia was poised to attack its neighbour, which is surrounded on three sides by about 150,000 Russian soldiers, warplanes and equipment. Russia held nuclear drills as well as the conventional exercises in Belarus, and has ongoing naval drills off the coast in the Black Sea.

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train. Photo / AP

The United States and many European countries have charged for months that Russia is trying to create pretexts to invade. They have threatened massive, immediate sanctions if it does.

"We're talking about the potential for war in Europe," US Vice President Kamala Harris said at a security conference in Munich, Germany. "It's been over 70 years, and through those 70 years ... there has been peace and security."

A top European Union official, Charles Michel, said: "The big question remains: does the Kremlin want dialogue?"

"We cannot forever offer an olive branch while Russia conducts missile tests and continues to amass troops," said Michel, the president of the European Council.

People from Donetsk, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist government in eastern Ukraine. Photo / AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose a place where the two leaders could meet to try to resolve the crisis and appealed for a cease-fire on Twitter. Russia has denied plans to invade, but the Kremlin has not responded to Zelenskyy's offer to meet. It was Belarus — not Russia — that announced the extension of the drills.

Nato has estimated there are 30,000 Russian troops in Belarus.

After a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin blamed Ukraine for the escalation at the contact line and Nato for "pumping modern weapons and ammunition" into Ukraine. The Kremlin statement mentioned a cease-fire only in passing and made no mention of Zelenskyy's call for a meeting.

In Kyiv, life continued seemingly as usual on a mild winter over the weekend, with brunches and church services in full swing. Katerina Spanchak, who fled the separatist-occupied Lugansk region years ago, said she prayed for peace.

"We are people, we all love life, and we are all united by our love of life. We should appreciate it every day. That's why I think everything will be fine," Spanchak said outside services at St Michael's monastery.

But in Lugansk, the area of eastern Ukraine where her parents still live, and neighbouring Donetsk, separatist leaders ordered a full military mobilisation and sent more civilians to Russia, which has issued about 700,000 passports to residents of the rebel-held territories. Claims that Russian citizens are being endangered might be used as justification for military action.

Officials in the separatist territories claimed Ukrainian forces launched several artillery attacks over the past day and that two civilians were killed during an unsuccessful assault on a village near the Russian border. Ukraine's military said two soldiers died in firing from the separatist side on Saturday.

Ukraine's leader criticised the US and other Western nations for holding back on new sanctions for Russia. Zelenskyy, in comments before the conference, also questioned the West's refusal to allow Ukraine to join Nato immediately. Putin has demanded that Nato reject Ukraine as a member.

US President Joe Biden said last week that based on the latest American intelligence, he was now "convinced" that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine in coming days and assault the capital.

A US military official said as much as 50 per cent of the ground forces surrounding Ukraine had moved into attack positions closer to the border. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal US assessments, said the change had been underway for about a week and did not necessarily mean Putin was committed to an invasion.

Lines of communication between Moscow and the West remain open: Macron spoke with Putin on Sunday for nearly two hours before a 30-minute call with the Ukrainian president. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed to meet next week.

Blinken said the US was still working every lever possible to try to dissuade Putin from invading Ukraine but said recent events, including the extension of the troops in Belarus and the increase in shelling along the contact line, showed Putin well underway in laying the pretexts and groundwork for invasion, in line with findings of US intelligence and previous Russian territorial grabs. "He is following the script almost to the letter," Blinken said.

- AP