UK woman in court after throwing live tank crayfish in ocean

A woman was tearful this week as she faced charges for throwing a live crayfish into the ocean at a high-class seafood restaurant.

Emma Smart “sobbed” during her appearance in Bournemouth Crown Court on September 2, according to the Daily Mail.

A member of environmental advocacy group Extinction Rebellion, Smart allegedly stole a live crayfish from the tank at Catch at the Old Fish Market on April 10.

She then threw the crustacean into the ocean in what has been described as an act of animal activism.

The marine biologist was described as being “in a very clearly distressed state” by her lawyer, Raj Chada, during the plea hearing.