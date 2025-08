The boy’s actions were described by the judge as “extensively planned” and “clearly premeditated”. Photo / Supplied

The boy’s actions were described by the judge as “extensively planned” and “clearly premeditated”. Photo / Supplied

Warning: Contains graphic content that some readers may find distressing

A UK judge has sentenced two 17-year-old teenagers – a boy and a girl – respectively to one year and nine months in detention for the “sadistic” torture and killing of two kittens.

The boy had also wanted to kill a human and researched how to “get away with murder”, according to the prosecutor.

Two kittens were found cut open with ropes attached to them in a park in northwest London in May.

Both kittens had pieces of flesh and fur apparently burned off them. Police also found knives, blowtorches and scissors at the scene.