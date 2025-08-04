Advertisement
UK teens sentenced for ‘sadistic’ torture, killing of kittens

AFP
The boy’s actions were described by the judge as “extensively planned” and “clearly premeditated”. Photo / Supplied

Warning: Contains graphic content that some readers may find distressing

A UK judge has sentenced two 17-year-old teenagers – a boy and a girl – respectively to one year and nine months in detention for the “sadistic” torture and killing of two kittens.

The boy had also wanted to kill

