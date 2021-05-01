UK teen froze to death after family kicked him out for using cannabis

Lyndon Turner left the family home after an argument with his dad, who believed he would stay at a friend's place. Photo / Facebook

A 19-year-old from Surrey, England, died of hypothermia after his dad kicked him out of the house, after an argument over the teenager's use of cannabis.

The teen, Lyndon Turner, and his father got into an argument after he damaged the front of the family car in a crash on December 1.

During the argument, his dad told him to leave the home, believing he'd go stay at a friend's house.

The teen, who was an apprentice window fitter, ended up falling asleep at Chobham Common, a nature reserve in Surrey.

His body was found the following day by people walking in the park.

Paramedics tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at 5.56pm on December 2.

The cause of death was hypothermia and a toxicology report showed "frequent or chronic use of cannabis" in his system, the Woking Crown Court has heard.

"I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities that Lyndon was a regular user of cannabis, that there were some difficulties with his family circumstances and due to a recent car accident, and concerns of his father that he had been using cannabis, that he was asked not to remain at home," Coroner Karen Henderson told the court.

"Sadly, he did not choose to find somewhere else to live."

The coroner formally recorded Lyndon died by way of misadventure, the unexpected consequence of an act.

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident, but he is not connected to the death. The teen "remains under investigation on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled substance".