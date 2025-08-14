The previous British Conservative Government spent $5.4 million on a legal order preventing reporting on a 2022 data breach affecting 19,000 Afghans. Photo / Getty Images

The British Government spent £2.4 million ($5.4m) on a secret legal order preventing journalists from reporting on a data breach that put almost 19,000 Afghans and their families at risk, according to records obtained by the New York Times.

The breach, which happened in 2022, exposed the personal details of thousands of Afghans who had worked with British forces before the Taliban takeover in 2021.

The Government, led by the Conservative Party at the time, went to England’s High Court to obtain an order barring anyone from disclosing the breach, even to the people whose lives were feared to be at risk from the Taliban as a result.

Journalists were also prevented from reporting on the existence of the court order itself.

The Government’s legal action began in August 2023, when journalists first asked the Ministry of Defence about the breach, and continued until the order was lifted last month.