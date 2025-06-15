As of midday on Saturday, more than 150 strikes had been launched against military and nuclear targets, said the IDF. Nine nuclear scientists had been killed, together with several senior Iranian commanders, including Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff for the country’s armed forces.
Tehran struck back on Friday with rocket and drone attacks against the Tel Aviv area, which killed three civilians and injured 172.
Israel Katz, Israel’s defence minister, said the Iranian leadership had crossed a red line by firing at civilians and that “Tehran will burn” if it continued.
No 10 will be aware a wider conflict could spark a new cost of living crisis by driving up energy prices at a time when households are struggling.
Western nations are braced for several more days of hostilities between the two countries, including ongoing Israeli strikes.
Netanyahu on Saturday threatened to strike “every target of the ayatollah regime” in Iran, adding that Israel had already dealt a “real blow” to Tehran’s nuclear programme.
“We have paved a path to Tehran. In the very near future, you will see Israeli planes, the Israeli air force, our pilots, over the skies of Tehran.”
Why it attacked
In justifying its attacks, Israel said it had intelligence to show that Iran was planning to weaponise its enriched uranium.
Israel claims Iran has enough enriched uranium to build 15 nuclear bombs. While not independently verified, this would surpass previous estimates. On Thursday, the UN’s nuclear watchdog estimated that Iran had enriched enough uranium for nine bombs.
While satellite images of Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites showed some damage, it was not immediately clear to what extent Tehran’s nuclear programme was harmed.
In a blow to hopes for a diplomatic solution, a sixth round of talks between Tehran and Washington planned for this weekend was cancelled on Saturday, mediator Oman said.
In the latest telephone call between the pair, Donald Trump, the US president, told Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader, that the White House was ready to resume nuclear talks with Iran, despite Tehran having earlier said further talks would be “meaningless”.
During the phone call, Trump said the war between Israel and Iran needed to end.
“President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a happy birthday, but to more importantly talk about Iran, a country he knows very well,” the US president, who turned 79 on Saturday, wrote on his Truth Social platform.
“He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war [in Ukraine] should also end.”
Israeli air strikes continued into Saturday, with explosions heard in Tehran. Israel said it was striking dozens of missile launchers, after Tehran fired multiple barrages towards Israel.
At least two people were killed and 20 injured in Rishon LeZion, a suburb of Tel Aviv, while one of Iran’s ballistic missiles, which carries a ton of high explosive, also wounded about 50.
In what would be further retaliation, Iran is considering shutting access to the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing statements by Esmail Kosari, a member of the parliament’s security commission.
Positioned between Oman and Iran, the Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most significant gateway for oil shipping, accounting for nearly one-fifth of global oil shipments.