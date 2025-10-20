UK prosecutors will take no further action against Graham Linehan after his arrest over anti-transgender posts. Photo / Getty Images

UK prosecutors to take ‘no further action’ against comedy writer

UK prosecutors on Monday said they would take “no further action” in a case that became embroiled in a free speech row after award-winning comedy writer Graham Linehan was arrested over anti-transgender posts.

The Irish writer behind the popular 1990s sitcom Father Ted was arrested after landing at Heathrow Airport at the start of September, accused of inciting violence with his X posts insulting transgender people.

The arrest sparked criticism from public figures, including hard-right politician Nigel Farage, Harry Potter author JK Rowling, and US officials.

Prosecutors decided not to investigate any further because they determined there was no realistic prospect of conviction – a key test before bringing a case to court.

“Following careful review of a file submitted by the Metropolitan Police, we have decided that no further action should be taken in relation to a man in his 50s who was arrested on September 1, 2025,” a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said.