Linehan wrote on X he would still try to “hold the police accountable” for what he described as an “attempt to silence and suppress gender critical voices”.
He also appeared in court in September facing separate harassment charges over making “abusive and vindictive” posts against a transgender woman, which he denies.
Linehan’s Heathrow arrest was in relation to three X posts, including one in which he said: “if a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act.”
“Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls,” he continued.
Tech billionaire and X owner Elon Musk waded into the debate and said Britain was a “police state”, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the police should focus on “the most serious issues”.
Linehan also co-created the popular sitcoms Black Books and The IT Crowd, which was awarded both an Emmy and several Baftas.
More recently, he has become known for his gender-critical views, which emerged after an episode he wrote was criticised as being transphobic.
-Agence France-Presse