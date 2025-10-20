Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

UK prosecutors to take ‘no further action’ against comedy writer

AFP
2 mins to read

UK prosecutors will take no further action against Graham Linehan after his arrest over anti-transgender posts. Photo / Getty Images

UK prosecutors will take no further action against Graham Linehan after his arrest over anti-transgender posts. Photo / Getty Images

UK prosecutors on Monday said they would take “no further action” in a case that became embroiled in a free speech row after award-winning comedy writer Graham Linehan was arrested over anti-transgender posts.

The Irish writer behind the popular 1990s sitcom Father Ted was arrested after landing at Heathrow Airport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save