“We are treating this as an arson with intent to endanger life and are continuing to pursue a number of lines of inquiry to identify those responsible,” Patch said.
The fire follows an attack on a synagogue in the northern city of Manchester in which two people died and three others were seriously injured. Officers are drawing a potential link to Islamist extremism.
A spokesperson for the Peacehaven mosque said “we are profoundly grateful that no-one was injured”, and called for “everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion”.
“This hateful act does not represent our community or our town,” the spokesperson said.
Interior minister Shabana Mahmood called the attack “deeply concerning”.
“Attacks against Britain’s Muslims are attacks against all Britons and this country itself,” Mahmood said on social media.
Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, also condemned the mosque fire, appealing for greater solidarity.
“Every faith community has the right to worship free from fear. Our country is better than this,” Rosenberg said.
“Over recent weeks there has been a lot of focus on how we have become a divided kingdom. But we are the United Kingdom. And we need to move forward against hate together.”
