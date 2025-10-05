UK police are investigating a suspected arson at a Peacehaven mosque as a "hate crime". Photo / Getty Images

UK police say they are investigating a suspected arson at a mosque in southern England as a “hate crime”, days after a fatal attack on a synagogue.

Officers were called to the incident at the mosque in the southern coast town of Peacehaven late on Saturday.

While no one was injured, the blaze caused damage to the mosque’s front entrance and a vehicle parked outside.

After the attack, Sussex Police shared images of two masked men dressed in dark clothing, and appealed for help from the public to identify them.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch branded the fire an “appalling and reckless attack which we know will have left many people feeling less safe”.