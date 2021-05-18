UK police officer accused of stirring female colleague's tea - with his genitals

A cup of tea is central to the case. Photo / 123RF

A UK police officer has been hauled before a disclipinary court accused of a string of sexual misconduct offences against a female colleague - including stirring her cup of tea with his genitals.

Sussex Police Constable Steven Green is also accused of watching a female Police Community Support Officer change in the female locker room.

The Daily Mail reported that Green had lifted a photo of one female colleague, named as "PCSO A", from social media and printed it on a mug with a caption that read: "Brilliant but not perfect".

He then gave the mug to "PCSO A" as a gift, only for her to return it with a note that read: "Thank you for the gift but no thank you".

"PCSO A" also accused Green of making sexual comments to her and putting his genitals in her drink.

The hearing, held at Sussex Police headquarters, heard that several colleagues had seen the behaviour and felt uncomfortable.

"PCSO B" testified with details of the locker room incident.

"The door wasn't knocked, it was forcefully opened," she told the hearing.

"I heard PC Green say 'are you decent'. PCSO A jumped, it made me jump.

"I looked towards the door and saw it closing."

Green has denied most charges but admits pushing the locker room door to "creep it open".

In a previous statement PC Green said: "I was having a bit of a laugh. It was never my intention to make her feel bad.

"I didn't want to do anything malicious or make her feel uncomfortable.

"I misjudged the friendship."

