British PM Boris Johnson has come under fire for attending parties on parliament grounds during lockdown restrictions. Photo / Getty Images

A gathering that took place on November 13, 2020 in Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat is one of 12 events being investigated by police, Sue Gray's report has revealed.

The "Winner Takes It All" Abba party was allegedly held to celebrate the resignation of Dominic Cummings, and was organised by Carrie Johnson and her friends, according to the Mail on Sunday.

As part of Ms Gray's investigation, she has uncovered three previously unreported events that took place when the rest of the country was bound by Covid restrictions.

The events under investigation by the police:

20 May 2020: A gathering took place in the garden of No 10 Downing Street. Boris Johnson was one of more than 100 staff members invited to a "bring your own booze" party at the height of lockdown.

An email, sent by Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister's principal private secretary, invited staff to "make the most of the lovely weather" by attending a "socially distanced drinks" reception in the No 10 garden.

This was the same day that Oliver Dowden, then Culture Secretary, urged the public to only meet one other person outdoors at a Downing Street press conference.

18 June 2020: A new event uncovered by Sue Gray. She reports that a gathering took place in the Cabinet Office to mark the departure of a No 10 private secretary.

19 June 2020: A gathering took place in the Cabinet room to mark the Prime Minister's 56th birthday, despite social gatherings being banned indoors.

The event took place at around 2pm, with a birthday cake allegedly presented to the Prime Minister and attendees singing "happy birthday".

A No 10 spokesman confirmed that Mr Johnson attended the event, but insisted he was there for less than 10 minutes and that staff gathered only "briefly" for the event.

Pubs and restaurants were shut at the time, indoor gatherings were prohibited altogether, and Britons were only allowed to meet outdoors in groups of six.

The GOV.UK website showing an update for the Sue Gray report into 'Partygate'. Photo / Getty

13 November 2020: Two events are being investigated on this date.

Firstly, a gathering is believed to have taken place in the Prime Minister's No 10 flat to celebrate the sacking of Dominic Cummings. Mr Johnson has previously denied the claims, adding that the rules were followed at all times whatever happened.

The second event refers to a "gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser".

It is understood that this was a leaving party for Lee Cain, the former director of communications. Mr Johnson is believed to have attended the event, and is reported to have made a speech.

17 December 2020: Three events are being investigated on this date.

The Cabinet Office has confirmed that staff took part in a virtual quiz in Simon Case's office, which was reportedly listed in digital calendars as "Christmas party!". Alcohol and food were served at the event, which Mr Case briefly attended.

This is the event which resulted in Mr Case recusing himself from the investigation.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said at the time: "The Cabinet Secretary played no part in the event, but walked through the team's office on the way to his own office."

Secondly, a leaving event held to mark the departure of Kate Josephs, the former director-general of the Cabinet Office's Covid taskforce, is also being investigated.

It has been reported that "dozens" of officials from the Cabinet Office's Covid taskforce attended the "boozy" event.

Thirdly, Ms Gray has uncovered a separate gathering that took place on this date in Downing Street to mark the departure of a No 10 official.

18 December 2020: A gathering took place in No 10 ahead of the Christmas break.

It is reported that around 40 of the Prime Minister's top team held a Christmas party featuring secret Santa gifts.

Mr Johnson told the Commons that guidance had been followed. However, this claim has been disputed after a video emerged of Allegra Stratton, the former Cop26 spokeswoman, joking with an adviser in the Downing Street press room about a lack of social distancing at the event.

14 January 2021: A gathering took place in Downing Street to mark the departure of two No 10 private secretaries. This is another new event Ms Gray has uncovered.

16 April 2021: Two events are being investigated on this date. Both gatherings were held to mark the departure of No 10 officials.

Events not being investigated by the police:

Out of 16 parties identified in total, four events are not being investigated by the Met police.

15 May 2020: A cheese and wine event that took place in the garden of No 10 will not be investigated. The event was revealed after a photograph emerged showing a number of individuals in the garden. The individuals included Boris and Carrie Johnson, along with No 10 advisers.

When the photo was leaked, sources inside No 10 pointed out that the photograph was taken from a veranda reached from a first floor function room, which was being used by Rishi Sunak's team.

27 November 2020: A leaving event for Cleo Watson, former aide to Dominic Cummings, has been dismissed.

As many as 50 people are believed to have been in attendance, with Mr Johnson reportedly attending to make a speech.

10 December 2020: A gathering in the Department for Education ahead of the Christmas break will also not be investigated further. Around two dozen people reportedly congregated and drank in the department canteen.

Susan Acland-Hood, a senior civil servant, said that the event had taken place at the request of Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary at the time, who wanted to thank staff for their hard work.

She said that she had asked Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, to investigate the gathering.

15 December 2020: The last event to be excluded from the police investigation is a gathering in No 10 for an online Christmas quiz.

A picture emerged of Mr Johnson hosting an online quiz in mid-December, alongside two members of his team wearing tinsel and a Santa hat.

A spokesman for No 10 claimed that it was a virtual quiz, with staff taking part from their desks.