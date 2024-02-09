Josh Guilder was convicted of five counts of theft, three counts of assault and a public order offence. Photo / Essex Police

A man has been jailed for 14 months after stealing dummies from babies’ mouths in Essex because he was “never weaned” from them himself.

Josh Guilder, 23, accosted five children between February 10 and August 7 last year at the Staple Tye Shopping Centre, in Woodcroft, Parsloe Road and the Cooks Spinney areas of Harlow.

Essex Police said that on one occasion, a child was assaulted.

In the other incidents, Guilder approached parents with babies and forcibly removed the dummies from their children’s mouths.

He was sentenced on February 2 at Colchester magistrates’ court.

Mary Buxton, defending, told an earlier hearing at Chelmsford magistrates’ court that Guilder was living in a tent and “has never been weaned from dummies”, adding that he “uses a dummy to soothe himself”.

“He said he would take the dummy, then go and sit in the tent and use the dummy,” said Buxton, who described the thefts as “purely acquisitive”.

Essex Police said that Guilder was arrested on August 15 last year after they released an image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incidents. He was convicted in November of five counts of theft, three counts of assault and a public order offence.

Chief Inspector Paul Austin, district commander for Harlow, said: “I know these incidents caused concern in our community and I’m pleased we’ve been able to identify the person responsible and hold him accountable.

“It can never be acceptable that people in Harlow feel concerned about going about their daily lives or with their children and my officers have worked hard to get this result. I want to thank the community for their support in our investigation. We are committed to keeping you safe and ensuring you feel safe.”