World

UK man arrested after video shows him dropping into supermarket through ceiling

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A hapless thief's awkward efforts to gain entry to a supermarket were captured on CCTV.

A bungling British burglar has been caught on CCTV making an undignified entrance to a supermarket during a break-in.

Steven McMahon, 50, emerged feet-first through a hole in the ceiling of a supermarket in Radford, Nottinghamshire, shortly after 6am on February 21.

Appearing above the soft drinks, McMahon’s entrance sends plaster and dust falling from the roof.

When he gets stuck, an awkward attempt to get a foothold on the shelves below sends fizzy pop flying to the floor.

McMahon went on to steal over $400 worth of National Lottery scratch cards.

He also pinched crisps, other food and washing detergents before making his escape, which was short-lived.

Nottinghamshire Police were on the scene within six minutes of being called and quickly found a man matching the intruder’s description nearby.

McMahon pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for 22 weeks.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Sergeant Karl Browne said: “A rapid response by officers on duty allowed us to catch this burglar red-handed and I’m pleased he has also been dealt with swiftly by the courts.

“Commercial burglaries are taken very seriously by the force as we understand the financial impact on businesses and the emotional impact on members of staff.

“McMahon thought he could smash his way through the roof of a supermarket and take what he wanted so I’m pleased he has now been handed a spell behind bars.”

