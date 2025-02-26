A hapless thief's awkward efforts to gain entry to a supermarket were captured on CCTV.

A bungling British burglar has been caught on CCTV making an undignified entrance to a supermarket during a break-in.

Steven McMahon, 50, emerged feet-first through a hole in the ceiling of a supermarket in Radford, Nottinghamshire, shortly after 6am on February 21.

Appearing above the soft drinks, McMahon’s entrance sends plaster and dust falling from the roof.

When he gets stuck, an awkward attempt to get a foothold on the shelves below sends fizzy pop flying to the floor.

McMahon went on to steal over $400 worth of National Lottery scratch cards.