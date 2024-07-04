Joynes denied her relationship with the first boy – known as Boy A – ever became sexual.

She claimed she only had sex with the second boy, Boy B, after he had left school and she had been sacked from her job – therefore, it was legal because she was no longer in a position of trust.

Jailing her today, Judge Kate Cornell said the two boys had been “vulnerable” to advances from “older, attractive women” but as an adult she “should have known better”. Cornell characterised Joynes’ actions as showing “breathtaking arrogance”.

School teacher Rebecca Joynes arrives at Manchester Crown Court on May 13. Photo / Getty Images

Boy B, in a victim impact statement, said that he feels that because he is male, “this is seen as a lesser crime”.

He added: “The gender inequality I have faced is absurd…. I have been told time after time, that now I am 18, I will have to wait years for support, as I am now an adult.

“The grooming started at 15 years of age, and I have struggled to find any services which support males of my age with sexual abuse counselling and support. There are a lot for young females and children though.

“I feel like sometimes these crimes go unnoticed due to men bottling things up, I hope there is an increase in these services in the future.”

He added: “I struggle to understand how Rebecca still takes no responsibility for the crimes she committed.”

Judge Cornell said that “from the outside” it may be easy to fall into the misconception that “these boys were not victims”.

School teacher Rebecca Joynes arrives at Manchester Crown Court on May 13. Photo / Getty Images

She continued: “It may be asked what 15-year-old boy would not want to have sex with an older, attractive teacher? Surely they would be up for it. How can this be a crime?

“Well Miss Joynes, there is no doubt this is a crime. Both boys were very much victims, obviously unworldly and vulnerable to the advances from an older attractive woman.”

She said that the former teacher had shown no remorse and “felt buoyed and boosted” by the teenager’s attention.

“You were the one with the car, the flat, the money, the life experience. There’s no real insight from you, you continue to deny the offences and have been silent on the distressing impact on these boys.”

The judge said Joynes had been “emotionally needy” following a break-up and she had turned to the two boys for those needs.

“It is not so much you have an attraction to young boys but their youth gives them characteristics you were attracted to,” the judge said.

“You liked that they were attracted to you and were boosted by their attention. You were always in control and able to call the shots.”

Joynes, who sobbed in the dock, was also made the subject of a restraining order and she will have to sign the sex offender register for life.

She previously spent five months in custody after she was arrested for breaking her bail conditions but was bailed in November while heavily pregnant.

Michael O’Brien, defending, said Joynes was of previously good character, had received positive character references, and her “bond” with her baby, who was taken from her shortly after birth, would be affected by a long sentence.

The prosecution accused Joynes of having a “powerful sexual attraction” to 15-year-old boys after she met up with her victims while they kept it a secret from their parents.

Jurors heard how both boys had sent her flirty Snapchat messages after obtaining her phone number.

Boy A said Joynes was known in school for being “good-looking” and he told the jury that pupils called her “Bunda Becky”.

Boy B said their sexual activity began with kissing, and they went on to have sex at her apartment when he was 16 but still a pupil.

Joynes is said to have told Boy B she couldn’t become pregnant after they had unprotected sex.

But the day before she was arrested she announced her baby news by organising a “date night” and presenting him with a “I love my daddy” baby grow.

Detective Constable Beth Alexander, of the Child Protection Investigation Unit in Salford, said: “Women can still be paedophiles; this term is not reserved only for men. Men and boys can still be victims of sexual abuse.

“I would encourage anyone who wants to pass comment on this case really thinks before they speak, about the impact their words could have on not only those affected by this case, but others who are currently out there suffering.”



