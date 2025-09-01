A woman with an umbrella walks in the scorching sun in Tokyo. Photo / Philip Fong, AFP
The UK, Japan and South Korea sweltered this year through the hottest summers since each country began keeping records, their weather agencies said.
Temperatures the world over have soared in recent years as human-induced climate change creates ever more erratic weather patterns.
The UK’s provisional mean June-August temperature was 16.1C,which was 1.51C above the long-term average and surpassed all years since 1884, including the previous record, set in 2018, the Met Office said.
The British summer had four heatwaves, below-average rainfall and sustained sunshine, and followed the nation’s warmest spring in more than a century.
Japan’s average temperature spike was even starker over the same three summer months, at 2.36C above “the standard value”, making it the hottest since records began in 1898, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.
The UK’s provisional record this year means all of its five warmest summers have taken place this century.
The Met Office noted “a summer as hot or hotter than 2025 is now 70 times more likely than it would be in a ‘natural’ climate with no human-caused greenhouse gas emissions”.
But the speed of temperature increases across the world is not uniform.
Of the continents, Europe has warmed the fastest per decade since 1990, followed closely by Asia, according to global data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The United Nations warned last month that rising global temperatures are having an ever-worsening impact on the health of workers, and also hitting productivity, which they say dropped 2-3% for every degree above 20C.