Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

UK, Japan, South Korea endure hottest summer on record

By Joe Jackson, with Alice Philipson in Tokyo and Kang Jin-kyu in Seoul
AFP·
4 mins to read

A woman with an umbrella walks in the scorching sun in Tokyo. Photo / Philip Fong, AFP

A woman with an umbrella walks in the scorching sun in Tokyo. Photo / Philip Fong, AFP

The UK, Japan and South Korea sweltered this year through the hottest summers since each country began keeping records, their weather agencies said.

Temperatures the world over have soared in recent years as human-induced climate change creates ever more erratic weather patterns.

The UK’s provisional mean June-August temperature was 16.1C,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save