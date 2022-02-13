A murder inquiry has been launched after a fatal fight broke out at a hospital in the UK. Photo / Getty Images

A murder inquiry has been launched after a fatal fight broke out at a hospital in the UK. Photo / Getty Images

A murder inquiry has been launched after a fatal fight broke out at a hospital in the UK.

Police were called to Rotherham District General Hospital after two patients were seen fighting each other on the ward.

According to South Yorkshire Police, the incident involved two men who were patients at the hospital.

One of the patients involved in the fight, a 48-year-old man, was seriously injured during the altercation and died the next morning.

The incident happened around 9pm on Saturday.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and treating the incident as a potential murder.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct inquiries.

"The man's family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."