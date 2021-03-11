UK Green Party politician Baroness Jones asks for 6pm curfew for all men to 'lessen discrimination'

A British politician has called for all men to be subject to a 6pm curfew to protect women and "lessen discrimination".

Green Party peer Baroness Jones made the comments in a House of Lords debate on domestic violence.

The safety of women in British streets has recently been brought to the fore by the murder of Sarah Everard.

The 33-year-old disappeared on a night-time walk through London and a serving member of the Metropolitan Police has been charged with her murder.

Jones referenced the case in her comments, as she demanded that all men be kept indoors after 6pm.

"In the week that Sarah Everard was abducted and, we suppose, killed — because remains have been found in a woodland in Kent — I argue that, at the next opportunity for any Bill that is appropriate, I might put in an amendment to create a curfew for men on the streets after 6 pm," she told the House.

"I feel this would make women a lot safer, and discrimination of all kinds would be lessened."

Jones later expanded on her comments on Twitter, saying her solution was "better than the Met telling women to stay indoors," which followed reports that Metropolitan Police officers had warned women to be careful.

Thank you, @GuidoFawkes, for labelling it an 'anti violence solution'. Better than the @metpoliceuk telling women to stay indoors. https://t.co/b7inEYaMpr — Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) March 11, 2021

Jones later revealed that since speaking out she had been flooded with abusive messages from men, which she said "rather proves my point".

Since my comments about a curfew for men to keep women safe, I've had a deluge of misogynistic emails and tweets. Which rather proves my point about the problem being with men ... — Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) March 11, 2021

Criticism came swiftly from many prominent British men, including right-wing figurehead Nigel Farage, who labelled Jones' comments "deranged".

Just in case you thought I was exaggerating when I call the left deranged...



This Green Party politician wants a curfew for men after 6pm at night.



A better case for reform of the House of Lords has never been seen. pic.twitter.com/GDM59EHUmK — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 11, 2021

Right-wing commentator Calvin Robinson said that Jones' comments were an example of "when cancel culture and identity politics combine".

When cancel culture and identity politics combine:



Baroness Jones wants to cancel men in order to end discrimination.



Let that one sink in... pic.twitter.com/RyQL0vwJyL — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) March 11, 2021

Prominent women, however, went public with their own experiences of feeling unsafe on the street.

Labour MP Diane Abbott said taking efforts to avoid violent men was the "habit of a lifetime" and "it should not have to be like this".

Even after all these years if I am out late at night on an isolated street & I hear a man’s footsteps behind me I automatically cross the road. It is the habit of a lifetime to try & keep safe. But it should not have to be like this #SarahEverard — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) March 11, 2021

Journalist Kate McCann echoed the sentiment, pointing out that women make calculations every day to protect themselves.

What happened to Sarah Everard has hit home hard for so many women because we make the calculations she did every day too. We take the longer, better-lit route, push the fear aside for the voice that says ‘don't be daft, you've every right to walk home alone at night and be safe’ — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) March 10, 2021

"Shock and anger"

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Sarah Everard as Scotland Yard confirmed that human remains had been found in woodland in Kent.

Wayne Couzens, 49, a married father of two from Deal in Kent, was arrested at home on Tuesday night, on suspicion of kidnapping the 33-year-old, who vanished in south London a week ago.

The discovery of as yet unidentified human remains in woodland in Ashford in Kent was announced by Cressida Dick, the Met Police Commissioner.

During a media briefing, she said the news that a serving police officer was arrested on suspicion of Everard's murder "has sent waves of shock and anger through the public and through the whole of the Met".

"I speak on behalf of all my colleagues in the Met when I say we are utterly appalled at this dreadful news. Our job is to patrol the streets and to protect people.

"Sarah's disappearance in these awful and wicked circumstances is every family's worst nightmare."

Couzens suffered a head injury while being held at Wandsworth police station and required hospital treatment before being discharged back into custody.

