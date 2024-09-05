WARNING: This story deals with suicide and may be distressing.
A 12-year-old boy is believed to have taken his own life in what has been described as his family’s “worst nightmare”.
Riley Townsend, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was described by his family as a “cheeky chappy, a proper lad, polite and kind” after his death on September 1.
Matt Townsend, his father, confirmed the death of his son, writing online: “Miss you son so bad. I will never forget you. This is killing me.”
Riley, a keen footballer who played for Kirkby Colts FC and Terversal FC, was said to have “had enough” following problems with his mental health.