It was the 10-year anniversary of the memorial for his stillborn twin sons, Karson and Deacon.

The father and son tragically passed away just twenty-one days apart. Photo / Rose Funerals

Chantelle Bielicki, one of Nosha’s daughters, likened the tragedies to something from a film.

She told TeesideLive she believed her father, who did not have any prior heart conditions, had died of a “broken heart”.

“I think seeing all the family together like that must have been too much.”

The North Yorkshire family carried on with the service as he was taken away, receiving news of his death later.

Chantelle described her father as a private but well-liked man who she “idolised”.

She also said her children would dearly miss their uncle David, who “had a heart as big as the ocean”.

Chantelle thanked Rose Funerals for their continued support, expressing that her family “could not have got through that day without them”.

“They were patient, caring and went through every emotion with us, all the time they were working to save my dad although they were traumatised too.”

The funeral service for Nosha has been organised for September 18.