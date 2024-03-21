John Hackett, 36, was found dead hours after two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old violently attacked him. Photo / Warwickshire Police

The family of a dog walker who died after being attacked by a gang of school children say his killers have “got away with murder”.

John Hackett, 36, was found dead at his home in April last year, hours after he was set upon by three teenagers as he was walking in his local park.

In the weeks leading up to the attack, the teenagers subjected Hackett, the sole carer to his disabled mother, to verbal abuse every time he passed through Snow Hill Recreation Ground in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

His killers, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys, who can’t be named owing to their age, were originally charged with murder but prosecutors accepted their guilty plea to manslaughter.

Hackett’s uncle, David Hambridge, said that for “justice to be done” the Crown Prosecution Service should have pursued the murder charges.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Hambridge said: “What happened is tragic and has devastated our family.

“The fact that the Crown accepted their pleas on manslaughter means they have got away with my nephew’s murder.”

‘Truly shocking attack’

On Thursday, at Warwick Crown Court, the killers were sentenced for the “truly shocking” attack and told they will serve half of their sentences in custody, with the rest under supervision in the community.

Both 15-year-old boys were sentenced to a total of two years, while the 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 18 months.

The judge at Warwick Crown Court described it as a “senseless and brutal attack in broad daylight”.

Hackett was attacked on April 25 last year after he confronted the group about their behaviour towards him over the preceding weeks.

He begged for his life after he was “choke slammed” to the ground, and repeatedly punched and kicked.

The girl filmed the attack on her mobile phone before joining in with the assault. The video was shared widely on social media.

Police were called by a member of the public who witnessed the attack and spoke to the three teenagers, who claimed they had been acting in self-defence.

The officers then went to Hackett’s house where they found him in distress, having suffered injuries to his head and chest.

He was taken to hospital but two hours later he discharged himself and went home, where he collapsed the following morning. His mother, Christine Smith, whom he cared for, found him dead at the top of the stairs after he had collapsed at the house they shared overlooking the recreational ground.

Hambridge said: “John was a rock to my sister. He was her only child. She had suffered a stroke and is registered disabled and John helped care for her. She is lost without him.”

Hambridge, from Atherstone, Warwickshire, added: “Manslaughter charges have gone in their favour, it is the easier option and means a shorter sentence.

“At one time it would have been murder but now all the prisons are full, they are letting prisoners out early. The law needs sorting out, it is all over the place.

“It’s a shame it wasn’t murder so justice could really be done. People get sentenced to life for little petty things now and people who kill get away with shorter and shorter sentences.”

He added: “John had no underlying health issues. The post-mortem showed that he died as a result of the sustained attack which those kids had done.”

Hambridge, 55, said he was now caring for his 59-year-old sister.

‘Violence has consequences’

Detective Chief Inspector Collette O’Keefe, of Warwickshire Police, said: “The level of violence shown by these offenders was truly shocking and Hackett must have been terrified throughout.

“This incident should serve as a warning to people; violence has consequences, and sometimes those consequences can be tragic.

“These three young people may not have intended to kill Hackett but that is ultimately what happened, and like Mr Hackett’s family, they will live with the consequences of their actions for the rest of their lives.”

The CPS said it had met with Hackett’s family in January to explain its decision-making.

It is understood that none of the defendants, emergency workers, or witnesses, were aware of the severity of Hackett’s injuries when he left the park.

A CPS spokesman said: “John Hackett was a loving son and carer whose death has left his family reeling.

“Although the defendants did not intend to kill John, their collective blows resulted in injuries from which John would sadly never recover. Their actions that day robbed a family of their son and our thoughts remain with them at this time.”







