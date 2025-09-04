Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

UK court convicts asylum seeker of sexual assault

AFP
3 mins to read

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was accused of attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl. Photo / CPS

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was accused of attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl. Photo / CPS

A court in England has convicted an Ethiopian asylum seeker of the sexual assault of a teenage girl and a woman, a case that ignited weeks of angry protests.

Hadush Kebatu was arrested on July 8 in Epping, northeast of London, after the two teenage victims complained he had tried

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save