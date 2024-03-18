CCTV footage has caught the frightening moment a man was assaulted and kidnapped in broad daylight in Bradford, West Yorkshire. Video / The Telegraph

A gang of United Kingdom kidnappers was caught dragging a man into a van by a homeowner’s CCTV camera.

The footage shows the man being coaxed into an alleyway in Bradford, West Yorkshire, before being hauled into the back of the van and driven off. Police arrested a 28-year-old man from Bradford on Monday morning.

Ali Rafiq, 40, was at home when the incident occurred shortly on March 6, and captured it on three of his security cameras.

“I was in total shock when I saw it,” he said. “I felt guilty as I had been at home at the time and thought I heard somebody moaning and groaning – but I just thought it was an argument.”

In the footage, the victim can be seen walking into the alleyway behind a clipboard-carrying man wearing a high-visibility jacket.

Meanwhile, three masked men are lying in wait in the back of a red van parked outside. The footage shows two of the men jumping out of the van’s sliding door and running into the alley after them, where they are then joined by the third.

What happens next is not captured by Mr Rafiq’s cameras, but after 20 seconds the man with the clipboard jogs out of the alley, followed by the three other kidnappers carrying the victim.

The cameras capture the man writhing and clinging on to a drainpipe. West Yorkshire Police said he suffered jaw and rib injuries.

A black saloon car then drives past the scene as the victim is bundled into the back of the van, which drives off.

“It was only when I watched the footage back I realised what had happened and immediately phoned police,” Rafiq said. “Had I not been at home and watched it back, nobody would have known it happened – it’s very scary.”

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating a report of kidnap after a man suffered injuries on Westcroft Road, Bradford at around 11.10am on Wednesday 6 March.

“The victim suffered injuries to his jaw and ribs. Inquiries are ongoing by Bradford CID.”

The arrested man is still in custody and has not been charged. The other three kidnappers remain at large.