UK approves plans for second runway at Gatwick Airport and 100,000 extra flights per year

A second runway will enable Gatwick to handle an extra 100,000 flights a year. Last year, the airport had about 261,000 flights. Photo / 123rf

Britain’s transport department today approved a £2.2 billion ($5b) plan for a new runway at London’s Gatwick Airport, months after Heathrow unveiled plans for a third runway, according to a government document.

Such expansions are rare in Europe, where countries are split between efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the needs of the aviation industry, a strategic sector that has seen demand grow.

Gatwick Airport, located south of London, is the United Kingdom’s second-busiest international airport after Heathrow, and Europe’s busiest single-runway air hub, with over 43 million passengers using it last year.

The privately funded plan will involve the airport moving its emergency runway 12m north to allow it to be fully functional, according to a Department of Transport document.

