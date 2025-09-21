Advertisement
Home / World

UK approves plans for second runway at Gatwick Airport and 100,000 extra flights per year

A second runway will enable Gatwick to handle an extra 100,000 flights a year. Last year, the airport had about 261,000 flights. Photo / 123rf

Britain’s transport department today approved a £2.2 billion ($5b) plan for a new runway at London’s Gatwick Airport, months after Heathrow unveiled plans for a third runway, according to a government document.

Such expansions are rare in Europe, where countries are split between efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

