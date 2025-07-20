The Hong Kong Observatory raised the T3 storm signal as Tropical Cyclone Wipha closed in on China's southern coast. Photo / Getty Images

Hong Kong issued its third-highest tropical cyclone warning in the early hours of Sunday (local time) as Typhoon Wipha drew nearer, with authorities cancelling classes and grounding hundreds of flights.

Wipha was located around 280km southeast of Hong Kong as of midnight (4am NZT), according to Hong Kong’s weather observatory.

The observatory has hoisted the T8 warning signal, meaning that “winds with mean speeds of 63 kilometres per hour or more are expected”.

The storm was expected to keep intensifying, moving across the northern part of the South China Sea and edging closer to the coast of China’s Guangdong province.

“There will be frequent, heavy, squally showers and thunderstorms over the region. Seas will be high with swells,” the observatory added.