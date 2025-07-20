Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Typhoon Wipha nears Hong Kong, hundreds of flights cancelled, schools closed

AFP
2 mins to read

The Hong Kong Observatory raised the T3 storm signal as Tropical Cyclone Wipha closed in on China's southern coast. Photo / Getty Images

The Hong Kong Observatory raised the T3 storm signal as Tropical Cyclone Wipha closed in on China's southern coast. Photo / Getty Images

Hong Kong issued its third-highest tropical cyclone warning in the early hours of Sunday (local time) as Typhoon Wipha drew nearer, with authorities cancelling classes and grounding hundreds of flights.

Wipha was located around 280km southeast of Hong Kong as of midnight (4am NZT), according to Hong Kong’s weather observatory.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save