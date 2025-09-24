Objects and debris are blown by strong winds during the passing of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Yangjiang, southern China's Guangdong province. Photo / Adek Berry, AFP

Around 1200 people were preparing to spend a second night in shelters after the flood.

“This is our second night here. Comfortable or not ... being safe is enough. It doesn’t matter where we sleep,” Kaniw Looh, a local church elder, 64, told AFP.

More than 7600 people were evacuated due to Ragasa, and footage released by the fire agency showed flooded streets, half-submerged cars, and uprooted trees.

Authorities across mainland China have ordered businesses and schools to shut down in at least 10 cities nationwide, affecting tens of millions of people.

More than 1.89 million people across various cities in Guangdong had been relocated as of Tuesday night, according to the emergency management’s online statement.

People remove a fallen iron gate after the passing of Typhoon Ragasa in Yangjiang, southern China's Guangdong province. Photo / Adek Berry, AFP

The storm made landfall along the coast of Hailing Island, near Yangjiang City around 5pm (local time), Chinese meteorologists said.

Ferocious winds destroyed fences and downed trees, leaving fallen branches on the ground, AFP journalists saw.

The Yangjiang train station – normally bustling with activity, locals said – stood empty, with rail travel suspended Wednesday across Guangdong.

For a period of several hours, the powerful typhoon shook buildings as sheets of rain poured down on the city.

Fire engines drove through mostly deserted streets as the winds whipped branches along the road and toppled motorbikes that had been parked along the pavement.

The weather service said that at the time of landfall, the maximum wind speed near the centre of the storm was 145km/h (90 miles per hour).

Hong Kong battered

Hong Kong authorities reported that 90 people had been treated for injuries sustained during the typhoon period at public hospitals as of Wednesday nightfall.

More than 860 people sought refuge at the 50 temporary shelters across the city.

The Chinese finance hub recorded hundreds of fallen trees and flooding in multiple neighbourhoods. Many of the city’s tall buildings swayed and rattled in the harsh winds.

People clear debris after the passing of Typhoon Ragasa in Yangjiang, southern China's Guangdong province. Photo / Adek Berry, AFP

At the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel, located next to a theme park, a man was seen losing his balance after a storm surge shattered the glass front doors and swept into the lobby, according to a video circulating online and verified by AFP.

A hotel spokesperson said there were no injuries.

Floodwaters rushed into the seaside Heng Fa Chuen residential estate and covered its interior courtyards, another video clip showed.

“It’s like the end of the world... I never expected to see it as bad as this,” said IT manager Paul Yendle near a heavily damaged restaurant in the Tseung Kwan O area, another area near the harbour.

An off-duty firefighter surnamed Tse told AFP he was “a bit worried” about the safety of nearby bamboo scaffolding as he walked home after an 11-hour shift of “non-stop” work.

The Airport Authority said “only a limited number of cargo flights” were scheduled for Wednesday, with its website listing hundreds of cancelled passenger flights.

A 5-year-old boy and his mother fell into the sea on Tuesday afternoon while they were watching the waves in the Chai Wan district, according to police.

Both were rushed to hospital and the mother remained in critical condition on Wednesday morning.

The casino hub of Macau – which also saw widespread flooding – has suspended power supply to some low-lying areas, according to utility company CEM.

The typhoon trampled parts of the northern Philippines earlier this week and killed at least eight people, including seven fishermen.

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the world warms because of the effects of human-driven climate change.

- Agence France-Presse