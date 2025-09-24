Fierce winds, pounding rain and rough seas battered southern China on Wednesday as powerful Typhoon Ragasa made landfall in Guangdong province after killing at least 14 in Taiwan.
Ragasa churned into Guangdong, home to tens of millions of people, and AFP journalists at the impact point in the city ofYangjiang saw flying debris and gusts ripping advertisements off buildings.
The typhoon had swept past Hong Kong hours earlier, with the densely populated city’s weather service ranking the storm the strongest yet in the northwestern Pacific this year.
Ragasa’s passage in Taiwan killed at least 14 and injured 46 when a decades-old barrier lake burst in eastern Hualien County under the storm’s heavy rains, according to regional officials who late Wednesday revised the death toll down from 17 after duplicate cases were rechecked.
Authorities had earlier reported that 152 people were unaccounted for, but later revised that figure down, stating that they had made contact with more than 100 of those reported missing and were still trying to confirm the number of missing individuals.
The Chinese finance hub recorded hundreds of fallen trees and flooding in multiple neighbourhoods. Many of the city’s tall buildings swayed and rattled in the harsh winds.
At the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel, located next to a theme park, a man was seen losing his balance after a storm surge shattered the glass front doors and swept into the lobby, according to a video circulating online and verified by AFP.
A hotel spokesperson said there were no injuries.
Floodwaters rushed into the seaside Heng Fa Chuen residential estate and covered its interior courtyards, another video clip showed.
“It’s like the end of the world... I never expected to see it as bad as this,” said IT manager Paul Yendle near a heavily damaged restaurant in the Tseung Kwan O area, another area near the harbour.
An off-duty firefighter surnamed Tse told AFP he was “a bit worried” about the safety of nearby bamboo scaffolding as he walked home after an 11-hour shift of “non-stop” work.