A woman makes her way through the strong wind and rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan. Photo / Kyodo News via AP

A powerful typhoon slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday pounding the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralysing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Nanmadol was heading north after making landfall in Kagoshima city on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu. It was packing maximum winds of 162km/h, and is forecast to reach Tokyo on Tuesday.

The weather agency predicted as much as 500mm of rainfall by Monday evening and warned of flooding and landslides. It also alerted residents in the affected areas of "unprecedented" levels of powerful winds and waves, urging them to evacuate early.

High waves hit the shore in Miyazaki, southern Japan. Photo / Kyodo News via AP

Storm and high wave warnings were in effect in Kagoshima, where residents were told to stay inside stable buildings on second floors or higher, if it's deemed a safer option than going to evacuation centres.

More than 12,000 people took shelter at evacuation centres. In neighbouring Miyazaki prefecture, about 8000 people left their homes.

Local officials said several people had been injured. In Kushima city in Miyazaki, a woman was slightly hurt by shards of glass when winds broke windows at a gymnasium. NHK national television said 15 people had been injured, citing its own tally.

Typhoon Nanmadol approaching southwest Japan. Photo / Nasa Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System via AP

Power outages were expanded across the Kyushu region as the typhoon damaged more power lines and facilities while moving north. By Sunday night, 216,450 homes were without electricity, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in Southern Japan and is predicted to sweep north through the country. Illustration / Japan Meteorological Agency

Hundreds of domestic flights have been cancelled and more are planned to be grounded in western Japan through Tuesday as the typhoon headed northeast, according to Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.

Public transport including trains and buses in many areas on the Kyushu island was suspended throughout Sunday. Railway operators said bullet trains on Kyushu island also have been suspended, and more stoppages are expected in greater areas in the southwest Monday.