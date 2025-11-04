Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Typhoon Kalmaegi floods Cebu as death toll rises above 40

Cecil Morella
AFP·
3 mins to read

Residents carrying their belongings, wade through a flooded street in Mandaue City, Cebu province after Typhoon Kalmaegi hit overnight. Photo / Alan Tangcawan, AFP

Residents carrying their belongings, wade through a flooded street in Mandaue City, Cebu province after Typhoon Kalmaegi hit overnight. Photo / Alan Tangcawan, AFP

More than 40 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced as rains driven by Typhoon Kalmaegi flooded swathes of the central Philippines.

Entire towns on the island of Cebu have been inundated, while cars, trucks and even massive shipping containers could be seen swept along by muddy floodwaters

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save