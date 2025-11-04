Residents carrying their belongings, wade through a flooded street in Mandaue City, Cebu province after Typhoon Kalmaegi hit overnight. Photo / Alan Tangcawan, AFP
More than 40 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced as rains driven by Typhoon Kalmaegi flooded swathes of the central Philippines.
Entire towns on the island of Cebu have been inundated, while cars, trucks and even massive shipping containers could be seen swept along by muddy floodwatersin videos verified by AFP.
In Cebu province alone, 39 people have been confirmed dead, provincial information officer Ainjeliz Orong told AFP, a figure she said did not include fatalities in provincial capital Cebu City, which are tallied separately.
At least five deaths have been recorded in other provinces, including an elderly resident who drowned in an upper floor of their home in Leyte province and a man struck by a falling tree in Bohol.
In the 24 hours before Kalmaegi’s landfall, the area around Cebu City was deluged with 183mm of rain, well over its 131mm monthly average, weather specialist Charmagne Varilla told AFP.
Don del Rosario, 28, was among those in Cebu City who sought refuge on an upper floor as the storm raged.
“The water rose so fast,” he said. “By 4am, it was already uncontrollable – people couldn’t get out [of their houses].”
“I’ve been here for 28 years, and this is by far the worst we’ve experienced.”
Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful because of human-driven climate change. Warmer oceans allow typhoons to strengthen rapidly, and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, meaning heavier rainfall.
Hundreds still living in tent cities after a 6.9-magnitude quake rocked the island in late September were “forcibly evacuated for their own safety”, Cebu information officer Rhon Ramos told AFP by phone.
In total, nearly 400,000 people were pre-emptively moved from the typhoon’s path, civil defence deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro said at a Tuesday news briefing.
Military helicopter crash
On Tuesday afternoon (local time), the Philippine military confirmed that a helicopter, one of four deployed to assist typhoon relief efforts, had crashed on northern Mindanao island.
The Super Huey helicopter went down while en route to the coastal city of Butuan “in support of relief operations” related to the powerful storm, Eastern Mindanao Command said in a statement, adding search and recovery operations were under way.
Hours later, air force spokeswoman Colonel Maria Christina Basco said the remains of six people had been recovered by troops.
“We’re waiting to confirm the identities via forensics in order to ascertain their identities,” she told reporters, saying two pilots and four crew members were on board.