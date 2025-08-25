Two domestic airports were shut and all fishing boats in the typhoon’s path have been called back to harbour.

“I have never heard of a typhoon of this big scale coming to our city,” said 66-year-old Le Manh Tung at a Vinh indoor sports stadium, where evacuated families dined on a simple breakfast of sticky rice.

“I am a bit scared, but then we have to accept it because it’s nature - we cannot do anything,” he told AFP, among only a few dozen people camped out at the evacuation site on Monday morning.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall around 3pm (local time), packing winds around 139km/h, Vietnam’s National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said.

“Rain will continue today and tomorrow, and with that huge rainfall risks for floodings and flash floods on rivers are very high,” director Mai Van Khiem said.

‘Never this big’

Scientists say human-caused climate change is driving more intense and unpredictable weather patterns that can make destructive floods and storms more likely, particularly in the tropics.

“Normally we get storms and flooding, but never this big,” said 52-year-old evacuee Nguyen Thi Nhan.

The typhoon’s power is due to dramatically dissipate after it makes landfall.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre said conditions suggested “an approaching weakening trend as the system approaches the continental shelf of the Gulf of Tonkin where there is less ocean heat content”.

More than a dozen domestic Vietnamese flights were cancelled on Sunday, while China’s tropical resort island of Hainan evacuated around 20,000 residents as the typhoon passed its south.

The island’s main city, Sanya, closed scenic areas and halted business operations.

In Vietnam, more than 100 people have been killed or left missing from natural disasters in the first seven months of 2025, according to the agriculture ministry.

Economic losses have been estimated at more than US$21 million.

Vietnam suffered US$3.3 billion in economic losses last September as a result of Typhoon Yagi, which swept across the country’s north and caused hundreds of fatalities.

- Agence France-Presse