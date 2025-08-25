Advertisement
Typhoon Kajiki nears Vietnam, 30,000 evacuated as storm looms

By Tran Thi Minh Ha
Strong winds and heavy rain whipped South China's Hainan Province and parts of Guangdong Province as Typhoon Kajiki passed over open waters to the south of Hainan and headed toward Vietnam's central coast. Photo / Getty Images

Vietnam evacuated tens of thousands of residents from coastal areas on Monday ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Kajiki, which is expected to lash the country’s central belt with gales of around 140km/h.

The typhoon - the fifth to affect Vietnam this year - is currently at sea, roiling the

