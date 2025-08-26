Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Typhoon Kajiki hits Vietnam: 3 dead, widespread flooding in Hanoi

By Tran Thi Minh Ha
AFP·
3 mins to read

Vietnam has evacuated tens of thousands of residents from coastal areas as Typhoon Kajiki lashes the country. Photo / Minh Tri, AFP

Vietnam has evacuated tens of thousands of residents from coastal areas as Typhoon Kajiki lashes the country. Photo / Minh Tri, AFP

The death toll from Typhoon Kajiki rose to three in Vietnam on Tuesday as rescue workers battled uprooted trees and downed power lines and widespread flooding brought chaos to the streets of the capital Hanoi.

The typhoon hit central Vietnam on Monday with winds of up to 130km/h tearing roofs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save