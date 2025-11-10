Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Typhoon Fung-wong floods Philippine towns, leaves 5 dead in its wake

John Dimain and Pam Castro
AFP·
4 mins to read

Residents burn wood from their destroyed houses near the seawall at Garchitorena in Camarines Sur province, south of Manila, a day after Super Typhoon Fung-wong made landfall. Photo / Charism Sayat, AFP

Residents burn wood from their destroyed houses near the seawall at Garchitorena in Camarines Sur province, south of Manila, a day after Super Typhoon Fung-wong made landfall. Photo / Charism Sayat, AFP

Entire villages lay submerged and scores of towns remained without electricity on Monday as Typhoon Fung-wong left the Philippines after killing at least five people and displacing more than a million.

Fung-wong, with a footprint that spanned nearly the entire archipelago, slammed into the eastern seaboard as a “super typhoon”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save