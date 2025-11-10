Residents burn wood from their destroyed houses near the seawall at Garchitorena in Camarines Sur province, south of Manila, a day after Super Typhoon Fung-wong made landfall. Photo / Charism Sayat, AFP
Entire villages lay submerged and scores of towns remained without electricity on Monday as Typhoon Fung-wong left the Philippines after killing at least five people and displacing more than a million.
Fung-wong, with a footprint that spanned nearly the entire archipelago, slammed into the eastern seaboard as a “super typhoon”on Sunday evening, uprooting trees and swamping towns in its path.
It landed days after Typhoon Kalmaegi swept through the islands of the central Philippines, killing at least 224 people.
Clean-up efforts were under way on Monday from Cagayan province in the far north to hard-hit Catanduanes island more than 1000km to the south.
In Cagayan, provincial rescue chief Rueli Rapsing told AFP a flash flood in neighbouring Apayao province had caused the Chico River to burst its banks, sending nearby residents scrambling for higher ground.
“We didn’t think the water would reach us. It had never risen this high previously,” he said.
More than 5000 people were safely evacuated before the overflowing Cagayan River buried the small city of Tuguegarao about 30km away.
“Tuguegarao is underwater now,” Rapsing said.
A local mayor’s office told AFP the Cagayan river was still rising by about 0.3m every hour.
Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful because of human-driven climate change. Warmer oceans allow typhoons to strengthen rapidly and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which means heavier rainfall.
‘The ground was shaking’
The storm’s death toll rose after 5-year-old twins and an elderly man in two northern Luzon provinces were reported killed in landslides.
The children were killed around 2am as their family slept inside their home, said civil defence officer Alvin Ayson. Seasonal monsoon rains had saturated the soil around the dwelling before Fung-wong struck, he said.
A mudslide killed the man barely an hour later, local authorities said.
The storm’s first fatality came a day earlier further south in Samar province, which was hit hard by Typhoon Kalmaegi a week earlier.
Another death was confirmed on Catanduanes island, where storm surges sent waves hurtling over streets and floodwaters into homes by early Sunday morning.
“The waves started roaring around 7am. When the waves hit the seawall, it felt like the ground was shaking,” resident Edson Casarino, 33, told AFP on Sunday.
There was also major flooding in southern Luzon’s Bicol region, where verified video showed streets transformed into raging torrents of water.
More than 1.4 million people nationwide were evacuated in the face of the storm.
Schools and government offices across the main island of Luzon were closed on Monday. That included the capital Manila, where residents were cleaning up after a night of heavy rain.
Next stop, Taiwan
Fung-wong is now turning towards Taiwan, where it is expected to bring torrential rain to the north and east as it intensifies the seasonal northeast monsoon, Taipei’s Central Weather Administration said.
More than 350mm of rain is expected in a 24-hour period across the region, forecaster Stan Chang told AFP.