Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Tycoon who brought F1 to Singapore pleads guilty in corruption case

Malaysian hotel tycoon Ong Beng Seng leaves the State Court in Singapore. Photo / AFP

A Malaysian hotel tycoon who helped bring Formula One to Singapore has pleaded guilty to abetting the obstruction of justice, in a rare corruption case in the city-state that saw a former transport minister jailed last year.

Singapore-based billionaire Ong Beng Seng, 79, was charged in October last year with helping former transport minister S Iswaran cover up evidence in a graft investigation.

He was also accused of showering Iswaran with lavish gifts, including tickets to the 2017 Singapore Formula One Grand Prix, flights on a private jet, business class travel and a luxury hotel stay.

Ong entered his guilty plea from a glass-encased dock at a district court in downtown Singapore.

Prosecutors sought a two-month jail term after Ong agreed to plead guilty. He will be sentenced on August 15.