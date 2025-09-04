Two women have been fatally struck by a car while assisting an injured animal in Melbourne’s north. Photo / Wayne Taylor, NewsWire

Two women fatally struck by car while aiding injured kangaroo on Melbourne highway

Two women have died after they were fatally struck by a car while trying to assist an injured animal on a major freeway in Melbourne’s north.

The two women were struck by a car on the Hume Freeway in Craigieburn at about 7.30pm on Thursday (local time).

Police believe the pair were trying to assist an injured kangaroo on the freeway when they were struck by the car.

A 30-year-old woman from Beveridge died at the scene.

A 30-year-old Thomastown woman was flown to hospital but died shortly after.