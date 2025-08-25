Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Two women are rescued from hot tub at remote cabin as friends’ trip nearly turns deadly

By Adeel Hassan
New York Times·
3 mins to read

The cabin’s caretakers were able to get the two women out of the tub by the time rescuers arrived.

The cabin’s caretakers were able to get the two women out of the tub by the time rescuers arrived.

A friends’ trip to a remote cabin in the Red River Gorge area of Kentucky nearly turned deadly, local rescuers said.

Two women took an extended soak in a hot tub and developed hyperthermia, the opposite of hypothermia, in which the body is overheated and cannot cool.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save