Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Two studies offer clues to Mars’ history, including violent collisions it experienced

By Katrina Miller
New York Times·
5 mins to read

An illustration provided by Nasa shows a cutaway view of Mars’ interior as a meteor strikes one side of the planet’s surface, left, creating seismic waves detected by the space agency’s InSight lander, right. Using data from Nasa’s retired InSight lander, two separate teams of researchers found evidence on Mars of a solid inner core like Earth’s and a mantle full of ancient debris. Photo / Nasa, JPL-Caltech via The New York Times

An illustration provided by Nasa shows a cutaway view of Mars’ interior as a meteor strikes one side of the planet’s surface, left, creating seismic waves detected by the space agency’s InSight lander, right. Using data from Nasa’s retired InSight lander, two separate teams of researchers found evidence on Mars of a solid inner core like Earth’s and a mantle full of ancient debris. Photo / Nasa, JPL-Caltech via The New York Times

Three years ago, Martian dust shrouded the solar panels on Nasa’s InSight lander, preventing further operations and leading to its retirement.

The mission’s data continues to reveal information about the red planet — particularly how it is both like, and unlike, our own.

In a new paper published

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save