Two political opposites and their quixotic effort to get answers on the Epstein case

By Jess Bidgood
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Representative Thomas Massie (Republican, Kentucky) speaks at a news conference supporting victims of Jeffrey Epstein as Representative Ro Khanna (Democrat-California) stands behind him on Capitol Hill in Washington. They appeared with women who spoke of having been abused by Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Eric Lee, The New York Times

One of them is a Democrat representing Silicon Valley, a guy who has hobnobbed with tech moguls like David Sacks and seems to harbour dreams of running for president.

The other is a Republican who lives off the grid in Kentucky, has taken up causes like ending gun-free zones

