Emergency crews were called to the Glasshouse Mountains after reports a tree had fallen on a car.

Two people have died after a tree fell on their car in the Glass House Mountains.

Emergency crews were called to Old Gympie Rd at 12.20pm to reports of a significant traffic incident.

NCA NewsWire understands two people have died as a result of the fallen tree landing on their car.

Traffic is still flowing through the area.