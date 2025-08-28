Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Two months after Florida built Alligator Alcatraz, it’s being emptied of immigrant detainees

By Lori Rozsa
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

A man protests at the entrance to 'Alligator Alcatraz' at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida. Photo / Getty Images

A man protests at the entrance to 'Alligator Alcatraz' at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida. Photo / Getty Images

Two months after it opened, the controversial immigrant detention centre hastily erected in the middle of Florida’s Everglades is losing all of its detainees, a state official said in an email.

Governor Ron DeSantis (Republican) said yesterday that the United States Department of Homeland Security has “increased the pace

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save