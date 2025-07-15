A jury found former friends Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers guilty of criminal damage for the 2023 felling of the tree at Sycamore Gap. Photo / Getty Images

Two men who chopped down iconic Sycamore Gap tree at Hadrian’s Wall to be sentenced

Two men guilty of the “deliberate and mindless” felling of one of Britain’s most iconic trees, sparking national outrage, will find out if they are to be jailed.

A jury at Newcastle Crown Court in May found former friends Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers guilty of criminal damage for the 2023 felling of the tree at Sycamore Gap.

It had stood for nearly 200 years next to Hadrian’s Wall, a Unesco World Heritage site in northern England. The tree was so striking it featured in the 1991 Hollywood film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

They were convicted on two counts of criminal damage: to the sycamore and to the Roman wall, which was damaged when the tree fell on it.

They will be sentenced at the same court and face a maximum punishment of 10 years in jail. The hearing is due to start at 11am (10pm NZT).