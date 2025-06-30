Two people were killed when firefighters tackling a blaze were ambushed by gunmen in an ongoing standoff in the northwestern US state of Idaho, the local sheriff said. Video / AFP

At least two people were killed when firefighters tackling a blaze were ambushed by an unknown number of gunmen in an ongoing standoff in the northwestern US state of Idaho, the local sheriff said.

The blaze was still raging on the mountainside in Kootenai County as law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the shooter or shooters, Sheriff Robert Norris told reporters.

“We now have two deaths. We have an unknown amount of casualties. We still have civilians that are coming off of that mountain. We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak,” he said at a press conference.

The firefighters were battling a blaze when they were ambushed by gunmen in the US state of Idaho. Photo / Intel Tower via X

The shooter showed “no evidence of wanting to surrender”, he continued, adding: “As soon as somebody has a clear shot, I encourage them to take that shot to neutralise the threat.”