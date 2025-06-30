He said authorities believed the two people who were killed were firemen.
Earlier, local fire chief Pat Riley described himself as “heartbroken” by the attack.
He told local TV station KHQ that no evacuations had been ordered, even though the fire was still burning.
Norris and other officials told residents to shelter in place until the standoff was over.
Serious gun violence is common across the United States, where many states have few barriers to the purchasing of firearms.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 189 mass shootings in the United States this year – defined by the organisation as incidents where at least four people are killed or wounded, other than the shooter.
– Agence France-Presse